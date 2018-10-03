3 Reasons We're Geeking Over Luke Combs Playing #Hometown18

October 3, 2018
Hometown Holiday is going to be the biggest Wolf show EVER Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center! Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, and LUKE COMBS will play the show! Plus we'll announce two more artists Thursday, October 4th at 7:20 and 8:20 am with the MWP!  

We've got three reasons why we're completely geeking out over Luke Combs playing #Hometown18! Here we go... 

 

  • 1. Luke Combs is a master beer chugger! That boy can shot gun a beer in 1.5 seconds...no joke! He even challenged Dierks Bentley to a shot gun beer race, and we all know how good Dierks is at this game! No offense Dierks, but our money is on Luke! 

 

  • 2. Because Luke sings like THIS with Leon Bridges! Like we can't even... 

 

  • 3. Because Luke loves his momma! 

 

