3 Reasons We're Geeking Over Luke Combs Playing #Hometown18
Hometown Holiday is going to be the biggest Wolf show EVER Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center! Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, and LUKE COMBS will play the show! Plus we'll announce two more artists Thursday, October 4th at 7:20 and 8:20 am with the MWP!
There's still time to get on that pre-sale: https://bit.ly/2OrrLCX
We've got three reasons why we're completely geeking out over Luke Combs playing #Hometown18! Here we go...
- 1. Luke Combs is a master beer chugger! That boy can shot gun a beer in 1.5 seconds...no joke! He even challenged Dierks Bentley to a shot gun beer race, and we all know how good Dierks is at this game! No offense Dierks, but our money is on Luke!
.@DierksBentley get at me. #ShotgunRace pic.twitter.com/51cHSyWgsO— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) October 25, 2017
- 2. Because Luke sings like THIS with Leon Bridges! Like we can't even...
"Beyond" - @leonbridges feat. yours truly... Available now at https://t.co/AomXUWmLGm! pic.twitter.com/m7rUIr3kxV— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) September 22, 2018
- 3. Because Luke loves his momma!
My mom is always One Number Away... Find out what happens when I call home!— Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) September 7, 2018
Watch @CMThot20 this Saturday and Sunday at 9/8c, only on @CMT! #CMThot20 pic.twitter.com/QLh4cpfx9k