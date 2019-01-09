5 Reasons Why I Believe Big Foot is Real!
If you know me at all, you know I have a huge obsession with Big Foot. Simply put; I believe!
I'm a member of the Buckley Big Foot Page where several of my friends have seen, smelled, and heard Big Foot. They have audio recordings, castings of his video, and video of dozens of foot prints all in and around the Buckley area. If you're a believer too, you can be a member: https://www.facebook.com/groups/281210867662/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
Here's 5 reasons why I believe in Big Foot!
1. The last sighting in the Puget Sound was last year around this time near Orting. I was so pumped. This is a video from a sighting this past October in Utah.
This video was taken in Provo canyon utah, It allegedly shows a Bigfoot walk down then throw a rock, a lot of people doubt this video and others say it's real because of the length of the animals arm and the sheer size of it.
2. A man in Georgia caught Big Foot on camera in the woods! Do you think it's real? I do!
A man in Georgia saw what he claimed was a Bigfoot run across a road and into the woods, he decided to get out his camera and chase after the animal. After he runs and catches up to it he is able to film a few different shots of the animal. When he continues to follow you'll hear very deep growling on the video, the man says he took it as a warning from the Bigfoot and then turned around and left.
3. Squatchin' with Barb & Gabby shows us proof of some seriously huge foot prints. These things are enormous!
Here's some incredible castings from a Big Foot believer in California.
My Hommie Nick and I went to a 3 hour lecture on Sasquatch this evening....... Very interesting......
4. The stories from locals in Buckley.
And Paul Allen's story...
Norman's story...
5. I've seen Big Foot myself... in Ballard!