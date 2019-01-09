5 Reasons Why I Believe Big Foot is Real!

If you know me at all, you know I have a huge obsession with Big Foot. Simply put; I believe!

I'm a member of the Buckley Big Foot Page where several of my friends have seen, smelled, and heard Big Foot. They have audio recordings, castings of his video, and video of dozens of foot prints all in and around the Buckley area. If you're a believer too, you can be a member: https://www.facebook.com/groups/281210867662/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

Here's 5 reasons why I believe in Big Foot!

1. The last sighting in the Puget Sound was last year around this time near Orting. I was so pumped. This is a video from a sighting this past October in Utah.

2. A man in Georgia caught Big Foot on camera in the woods! Do you think it's real? I do!

3. Squatchin' with Barb & Gabby shows us proof of some seriously huge foot prints. These things are enormous!

Here's some incredible castings from a Big Foot believer in California.

4. The stories from locals in Buckley.

And Paul Allen's story...

Norman's story...

5. I've seen Big Foot myself... in Ballard!