5 Songs We Hope Chris Young Plays at Hometown 19
October 14, 2019
Hometown 19 line up is already fire with the reveal of Chris Young as the headliner! We'll reveal more artists tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 15th) at 7:20 am and 8:20 am.
- Related: Hometown Holiday 2019
There are a few songs that we HAVE to hear Chris Young sing at Hometown 19! Are these your favorites too? If not, share with us what you'd love to hear Chris Young perform.
5. The Man I Want to Be
4. Tomorrow
3. Gettin' You Home
2. I'm Comin' Over
1. Raised on Country