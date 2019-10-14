5 Songs We Hope Chris Young Plays at Hometown 19

Hometown 19 line up is already fire with the reveal of Chris Young as the headliner! We'll reveal more artists tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 15th) at 7:20 am and 8:20 am.

There are a few songs that we HAVE to hear Chris Young sing at Hometown 19! Are these your favorites too? If not, share with us what you'd love to hear Chris Young perform.

5. The Man I Want to Be

Video of Chris Young - The Man I Want To Be (Official Video)

4. Tomorrow

Video of Chris Young - Tomorrow

3. Gettin' You Home

Video of Chris Young - Gettin&#039; You Home (Official Video)

2. I'm Comin' Over

Video of Chris Young - I&#039;m Comin&#039; Over (Official Video)

1. Raised on Country