5 Things We Can't Wait to See at #Hometown18

Hometown Holiday is so close, we can already smell the pine from the Christmas trees that will decorate our stage! We're putting five of the biggest stars in country music on stage together for one night, and it's going to be epic! Here are five things we HAVE to see at the show!
1. Mitchell Tenpenny has to sing his massive top 10 hit, "Drunk Me"! AND we get to hear him sing it acoustically! He released the acoustic version recently and fans went nuts!
2. The beards!!! The artist that will be opening for Old Dominion on their "Make It Sweet" tour, Jordan Davis, will bring his beard game to the Hometown Holiday stage! We can already hear the ladies going crazy!
The Hometown Holiday beard game is very, very strong! We're prettty sure the beard on John from Brothers Osborne helps him shred better on guitar!
3. We also are dying to see what Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris are going to wear! Their fashion game is always on point!
Maren Morris takes chances with fashion, and we love it!
4. When we get to hear Brothers Osborne do "Shoot Me Straight", we're going to literally be losing it in the audience! We. Freakin'. Love. This. Song!
5. Hometown Holiday will not be complete until we get to see Luke Combs on stage with his red solo cup singing "When It Rains It Pours"!
Bonus: We also hope Luke Combs will mention his fiance! We love a good love story!
