5 Things You Didn't Know About Bourbon

How much do you really know about bourbon? Here are 5 facts to help elevate your bourbon knowledge.

Bourbon is America’s only native spirit. Back in 1964, Congress declared bourbon to be a “distinctive productive of the U.S.” stating that no whiskey made outside of the U.S. can be labeled bourbon or sold as bourbon within the country.

Not all bourbon comes from Kentucky. A matter a fact 95% of the world’s bourbon does in fact come from Kentucky but the other 5% comes from across the country. Although true bourbon drinkers still believe the best bourbon is made in Kentucky.

There are more barrels of bourbon (4.7m) than Kentucky than people (4.3m)

Thomas Jefferson was a HUGE fan of bourbon. Back in the day, Jefferson offered farmers 60 acres of land to grow the native crop.

Bourbon was once used to soothe teething babies.

