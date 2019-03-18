$550 Million Powerball & Luckiest Stores to Get Tix in Puget Sound

Powerball is $550 MILLION dollars! Time to go get your tickets, and we're here to help you know where to buy them.

Washington State Lottery has put out a list of the luckiest stores where people have won scratch tickets worth $1000 or more.

The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the South Puget Sound are:



· 22 Big Wins: Safeway at 7300 Roosevelt Way NE in Seattle

· 16 Big Wins: Safeway at 13308 Meridian E in Puyallup

· 14 Big Wins: Safeway at 2109 SW 336th St in Federal Way

· 12 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 14300 First Ave S in Burien

· 12 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 17801 108th Ave SE in Renton

· 11 Big Wins: Safeway at 900 Meridian E in Milton

· 10 Big Wins: Barney’s Corner Mini-Mart at 40512 Meridian E in Eatonville

· 9 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 18325 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline

· 9 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton

· 9 Big Wins: Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave S in Seattle



The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the North Puget Sound are:



· 11 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St SW in Lynnwood

· 10 Big Wins: Safeway at 23632 Highway 99 in Edmonds

· 9 Big Wins: Everett Mall AM PM at 220 SE Everett Mall Way in Everett

· 9 Big Wins: Winco Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds

· 8 Big Wins: Safeway at 11031 19th Ave SE in Everett

· 8 Big Wins: Mount Vernon Red Apple Market at 820 Cleveland Ave in Mount Vernon

· 8 Big Wins: Sunrise Grocery at 8887 Sunrise Rd in Custer

· 7 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Highway in Everett

· 7 Big Wins: Haggen at 1815 Main St in Ferndale

· 6 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 18805 State Route 2 in Monroe

The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the Olympic Peninsula region are:

• 10 Big Wins: Safeway at 2890 NW Bucklin Hill Rd in Silverdale

• 10 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 5050 State Highway 303 NE in Bremerton

• 9 Big Wins: Safeway at 3215 Harrison Ave NW in Olympia

• 8 Big Wins: Albertson’s at 370 SW Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard

• 6 Big Wins: Hank’s Grocery at 3629 Chico Way NW in Bremerton

• 5 Big Wins: Mr. Pleasant Village at 3010 E Highway 101 in Port Angeles

• 5 Big Wins: Albertsons’s at 8196 NE State Highway 104 in Kingston

• 4 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard

• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 2709 E Highway 101 in Port Angeles

• 4 Big Wins: My Goods Market at 10023 Old Frontier Rd NW in Silverdale

The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the Central region are:

• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 501 N Miller St in Wenatchee

• 4 Big Wins: Apple Bin Shell at 3707 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima

• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 106 W Manson Hwy in Chelan

• 4 Big Wins: Tayon’s Market at 810 W Wine Country Rd in Grandview

• 3 Big Wins: Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way Ste AA in Moses Lake

• 3 Big Wins: Short Stop at 223 F St SE in Quincy

• 3 Big Wins: Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee

• 3 Big Wins: Cottage Market at 1825 Wine Country Rd in Prosser

• 3 Big Wins: Plaza Super Jet at 106 Okanogan Ave in Wenatchee

• 3 Big Wins: Safeway at 1150 Basin St SW in Ephrata

The top 10 “Luckiest Stores” around the Tri-Cities region are:



• 20 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Rd 68 in Pasco

• 7 Big Wins: Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way in Richland

• 7 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Rd in West Richland

• 6 Big Wins: Neighbors Conoco at 780 Stevens Dr in Richland

• 6 Big Wins: Garfield Mart at 33 S Garfield St in Kennewick

• 5 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 101 Wellsian Way in Richland

• 4 Big Wins: Albertsons at 5204 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick

• 4 Big Wins: Sunrise Food Mart at 620 N 28th Ave in Pasco

• 4 Big Wins: Kim’s Market at 1909 W Court St in Pasco

• 3 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 2811 W 10th Ave in Kennewick

The top 10 “Luckiest Stores” in the Southwest region are:



• 9 Big Wins: Village Vendor at 16313 SE First St in Vancouver

• 6 Big Wins: 7-Eleven at 11703 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver

• 5 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 2500 Columbia House Blvd in Vancouver

• 5 Big Wins: Safeway at 3707 Main St in Vancouver

• 5 Big Wins: Winco Foods at 11310 NE 119th St in Vancouver

• 5 Big Wins: S&S Mart at 3303 S St in Vancouver

• 5 Big Wins: Liquor & Wine at 3021 NE 72nd Dr in Vancouver

• 4 Big Wins: Winco Foods at 9700 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver

• 4 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 7411 NE 117th Ave in Vancouver

• 4 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 7700 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver

The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the Eastern region are:

• 6 Big Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 10618 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley

• 6 Big Wins: Safeway at 1304 N Liberty Lake Rd in Liberty Lake

• 5 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4235 S Cheney Spokane Rd in Spokane

• 5 Big Wins: Albertson’s at 400 Bridge St in Clarkston

• 5 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 210 E North Foothills Dr in Spokane

• 5 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 400 S Thor St in Spokane

• 5 Big Wins: Denny’s Harvest Foods at 215 E SR 902 in Medical Lake

• 5 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 13014 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley

• 5 Big Wins: Safeway at 2509 E 29th Ave in Spokane

• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane

Now get out there and let's win some money!