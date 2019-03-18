$550 Million Powerball & Luckiest Stores to Get Tix in Puget Sound
Powerball is $550 MILLION dollars! Time to go get your tickets, and we're here to help you know where to buy them.
BIG WINNER ALERT! A $50,000 winning #Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing sold at Murphy USA #7191 on East Lasalle Street in Ville Platte! Check your tickets!
Washington State Lottery has put out a list of the luckiest stores where people have won scratch tickets worth $1000 or more.
The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the South Puget Sound are:
· 22 Big Wins: Safeway at 7300 Roosevelt Way NE in Seattle
· 16 Big Wins: Safeway at 13308 Meridian E in Puyallup
· 14 Big Wins: Safeway at 2109 SW 336th St in Federal Way
· 12 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 14300 First Ave S in Burien
· 12 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 17801 108th Ave SE in Renton
· 11 Big Wins: Safeway at 900 Meridian E in Milton
· 10 Big Wins: Barney’s Corner Mini-Mart at 40512 Meridian E in Eatonville
· 9 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 18325 Aurora Ave N in Shoreline
· 9 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton
· 9 Big Wins: Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave S in Seattle
The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the North Puget Sound are:
· 11 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St SW in Lynnwood
· 10 Big Wins: Safeway at 23632 Highway 99 in Edmonds
· 9 Big Wins: Everett Mall AM PM at 220 SE Everett Mall Way in Everett
· 9 Big Wins: Winco Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds
· 8 Big Wins: Safeway at 11031 19th Ave SE in Everett
· 8 Big Wins: Mount Vernon Red Apple Market at 820 Cleveland Ave in Mount Vernon
· 8 Big Wins: Sunrise Grocery at 8887 Sunrise Rd in Custer
· 7 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Highway in Everett
· 7 Big Wins: Haggen at 1815 Main St in Ferndale
· 6 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 18805 State Route 2 in Monroe
The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the Olympic Peninsula region are:
• 10 Big Wins: Safeway at 2890 NW Bucklin Hill Rd in Silverdale
• 10 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 5050 State Highway 303 NE in Bremerton
• 9 Big Wins: Safeway at 3215 Harrison Ave NW in Olympia
• 8 Big Wins: Albertson’s at 370 SW Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard
• 6 Big Wins: Hank’s Grocery at 3629 Chico Way NW in Bremerton
• 5 Big Wins: Mr. Pleasant Village at 3010 E Highway 101 in Port Angeles
• 5 Big Wins: Albertsons’s at 8196 NE State Highway 104 in Kingston
• 4 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard
• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 2709 E Highway 101 in Port Angeles
• 4 Big Wins: My Goods Market at 10023 Old Frontier Rd NW in Silverdale
The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the Central region are:
• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 501 N Miller St in Wenatchee
• 4 Big Wins: Apple Bin Shell at 3707 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima
• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 106 W Manson Hwy in Chelan
• 4 Big Wins: Tayon’s Market at 810 W Wine Country Rd in Grandview
• 3 Big Wins: Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way Ste AA in Moses Lake
• 3 Big Wins: Short Stop at 223 F St SE in Quincy
• 3 Big Wins: Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee
• 3 Big Wins: Cottage Market at 1825 Wine Country Rd in Prosser
• 3 Big Wins: Plaza Super Jet at 106 Okanogan Ave in Wenatchee
• 3 Big Wins: Safeway at 1150 Basin St SW in Ephrata
The top 10 “Luckiest Stores” around the Tri-Cities region are:
• 20 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4905 N Rd 68 in Pasco
• 7 Big Wins: Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way in Richland
• 7 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 1401 Bombing Range Rd in West Richland
• 6 Big Wins: Neighbors Conoco at 780 Stevens Dr in Richland
• 6 Big Wins: Garfield Mart at 33 S Garfield St in Kennewick
• 5 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 101 Wellsian Way in Richland
• 4 Big Wins: Albertsons at 5204 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick
• 4 Big Wins: Sunrise Food Mart at 620 N 28th Ave in Pasco
• 4 Big Wins: Kim’s Market at 1909 W Court St in Pasco
• 3 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 2811 W 10th Ave in Kennewick
The top 10 “Luckiest Stores” in the Southwest region are:
• 9 Big Wins: Village Vendor at 16313 SE First St in Vancouver
• 6 Big Wins: 7-Eleven at 11703 SE Mill Plain Blvd in Vancouver
• 5 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 2500 Columbia House Blvd in Vancouver
• 5 Big Wins: Safeway at 3707 Main St in Vancouver
• 5 Big Wins: Winco Foods at 11310 NE 119th St in Vancouver
• 5 Big Wins: S&S Mart at 3303 S St in Vancouver
• 5 Big Wins: Liquor & Wine at 3021 NE 72nd Dr in Vancouver
• 4 Big Wins: Winco Foods at 9700 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver
• 4 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 7411 NE 117th Ave in Vancouver
• 4 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 7700 NE Highway 99 in Vancouver
The top 10 “Luckiest Retailers” in the Eastern region are:
• 6 Big Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 10618 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley
• 6 Big Wins: Safeway at 1304 N Liberty Lake Rd in Liberty Lake
• 5 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 4235 S Cheney Spokane Rd in Spokane
• 5 Big Wins: Albertson’s at 400 Bridge St in Clarkston
• 5 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 210 E North Foothills Dr in Spokane
• 5 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 400 S Thor St in Spokane
• 5 Big Wins: Denny’s Harvest Foods at 215 E SR 902 in Medical Lake
• 5 Big Wins: Yoke’s Fresh Market at 13014 E Sprague Ave in Spokane Valley
• 5 Big Wins: Safeway at 2509 E 29th Ave in Spokane
• 4 Big Wins: Safeway at 2507 W Wellesley Ave in Spokane
Now get out there and let's win some money!