7 Reasons You Can't Miss Hometown Holiday '19

November 20, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

Christmas is 35 days from now (Wednesday, November 20th)! Make your shopping easy and give your favorite family members an experience they will NEVER forget... Hometown Holiday tix! 

It's seven country stars for $40. Get tix HERE! 

 

Hometown Holiday is THE Christmas show that you and your family don't want to miss! Here's seven reasons why... 

 

1. Chris Young is the #Hometown19 headliner, and he's playing sold out arena shows ALL over the US! 

Last night was amazing! One more show this weekend... let’s go WV!

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

2. Jon Pardi is newly engaged to Summer, and they are all kinds of cute! Summer travels everywhere with her fiance, so we're hoping to see her at the show too! 

Love having this one by my side! #CMAawards --: @johnshearer

A post shared by Jon Pardi (@jonpardi) on

(Bonus #2... Jon Pardi just opened for Garth "freakin" Brooks last weekend!!!! 

3. Chris Lane was just voted one of People Magazine's "Sexiest Men Alive"! 

Thank you @people for including Cooper and I..we appreciate the love..truly an honor! ---- If this had happened last year maybe I wouldn’t have had as tough of a time convincing @laurenlane to Marry me -- -- @heatherhazzan @peopletv

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

4. Carly Pearce is a newly wed, glowing like crazy, with an undeniable voice that will fill up the entire room at the aCCESSO Showare Center! 

COUNTRY’S BIGGEST NIGHT! --⭐️ #cmaawards

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

Carly was also nominatee for CMA New Artist of the Year and performed on the show last week! 

Dreamt of being nominated at the #cmaawards my entire life. Wish my grandparents were here to see this!!! Y’all tune in next Wednesday on ABC! --♥️--

A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on

5. Russell Dickerson just landed his 3rd straight number one single on country radio! 

 

 

6. Ryan Hurd is married to Maren Morris, and they just announced that they are  pregnant with their first child. It's a baby boy due in March! 

MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life...

A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on

7. And finally... Let's just be honest. Filmore is S E X Y! 

picture us ___ ___ ___ holding hands on a rooftop bus. #fillintheblank

A post shared by F I L M O R Ξ (@filmoremusic) on

 

 

