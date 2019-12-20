A Christmas Greeting from our Wolf Family to Yours
December 20, 2019
It's been a fun year going to concerts with you Wolfpack! We thank you for listening to the Wolf, supporting our shows like Throwdown, New Country Night Out, and Hometown Holiday. Here's our Christmas greeting from our family to yours.
-- Happy Holidays from our Wolf family to yours!@MorningWolfMatt @MorningWolfEm @SlowJoeWolf @DeAnnaLeeDance @AlekOnTheRadio @TheDrewBlando pic.twitter.com/eHRSM1dNtb— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) December 20, 2019
Merry Christmas Wolfpack!