Adult Ice Cream Truck Delivers Frozen Cocktails to Your Home

Ice creeeeeeeeeeeeeeam man just got a whole new meaning! There's an adult ice cream truck in Houston, Texas that delivers frozen cocktails to your neighborhood!

Houston restaurant Bovine and Barley is the smart company that has learned to pivot in this weird time. Can we get a few of these in the Puget Sound please??

So what's on the menu?

Moscow Mule

Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

Pina Colada

Daquiri

Michelada

Prices range from a single serving for $9 all the way to $55 for a party pack. And if you’re really feeling frisky, add on chips for just $1.

They were even featured on the local news!

Video of Houston restaurant delivering frozen cocktails right to your door | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

So who's got a food truck, and who's willing to pop by my hood'?