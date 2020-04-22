Adult Ice Cream Truck Delivers Frozen Cocktails to Your Home
April 22, 2020
Ice creeeeeeeeeeeeeeam man just got a whole new meaning! There's an adult ice cream truck in Houston, Texas that delivers frozen cocktails to your neighborhood!
Houston restaurant Bovine and Barley is the smart company that has learned to pivot in this weird time. Can we get a few of these in the Puget Sound please??
So what's on the menu?
Moscow Mule
Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
Pina Colada
Daquiri
Michelada
Prices range from a single serving for $9 all the way to $55 for a party pack. And if you’re really feeling frisky, add on chips for just $1.
They were even featured on the local news!
So who's got a food truck, and who's willing to pop by my hood'?