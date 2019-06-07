Adulting 101: Yes, There's Actually a Class for This Now

There's now a class for high school kids to teach them how to "adult".

You know basic things like laundry, checking the air pressure in your tires, basic cooking skills. It's a three day course for seniors and was created by a Kentucky high school's college access resource teacher, Sara Wilson-Abell.

"We're preparing students for life after high school," Wilson-Abell said. "Yesterday was all about money, today it's home and health and tomorrow it's about being a professional."

The students also learned about car maintenance, washing clothes and cooking food.

"Adulting 101" has been a big hit with the kids too.

"I learned a lot about how to do my laundry. I mean, I kind of knew some aspects of it, but I never sorted by clothes or anything like that," Student Lilly Farmer said.

Let's face it. Us adults know that adulting is hard.

But our question is... what are the parents teaching their kids at home? But then again, it does take a village and this class I'm sure is a time-saver and helper to those parents. It's also a help to all of us in society when our kids are better prepared for the "real world".