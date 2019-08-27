All Your Do's and Don'ts for Throwdown 19

GET YOUR TIX HERE!!

It's the biggest country music party in the Puget Sound, and when you hit the Enumclaw Expo you've got one chance to get it right. So we're here to help answer all of your questions and get you the all important "Do's and Don'ts" for Throwdown 19!

Do's

1. Bring a low back, beach style chair so everyone can see. (seats 12” or lower from the ground and no more than 28” tall)

2. Bring an empty water bottle so you can refill it at our free hydration stations.

3. Bring $10 cash for parking

4. Arrive early. Parking lot opens at 10 am! Doors at 12 pm!

5. Bring beer and food money. Throwdown 19 has bigger concessions, bigger beer garden, and more food choices than ever before this year!

6. Bring SPF and a small bag to keep your things in for the day.

7. Arrive early for Meet & Greets (if you have them). Backstage will happen BEFORE your favorite artist takes the stage!

8. Dress comfy and bring layers! Sunday will be sunny & 75 in the "Claw" and 57 at night! It's gonna get a little chilly.

9. Bring your ID! Get drink tickets, then purchase your beer or wine.

10. Arrive early for first come, first serve ADA (handicapped) platform area.

11. Book a hotel in Enumclaw or find a camping spot in nearby Buckley!

DON'TS

1. Bring an umbrella. We want everyone to see. "Shade umbrellas are not permitted, as they block the view of the people behind them".

2. Try to exit the venue to go to your car then return. There's NO RENTRY.

3. Bring food or drinks.

4. Bring your precious fur babies.

5. Bring your portable grills or cooking devices.

6. Smoking inside the venue. Enumclaw Expo is a non-smoking facility. There will be a designated smoking area.



Sunday, September 1st is ALMOST here!