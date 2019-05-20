American Idol Finale Went ALL Country ALL Night
The finale of American Idol put their cowboy boots on and never took em' off all night! Even Katy Perry kept talking in a southern drawl. Idol paraded out one country super star after another, and were were loving it!
Of course Carrie Underwood on the Idol finale is not a surprise, but Katy Perry and Luke Bryan dancing with her during performance was a treat!
We’re just trying to crash the girl party ha. Great job to #AmericanIdol alumni, @carrieunderwood. #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/olu87U6L1t— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 20, 2019
Pretty sure this is an "Old Town Road" reference... lol
When it's #IdolFinale night, everyone's horsing around a little bit! --#AmericanIdol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/7KLaW7Nd82— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 20, 2019
Luke Bryan performed "Knockin' Boots"!
.@LukeBryanOnline performing has us all ----#AmericanIdol #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/rMkzqftfHI— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 20, 2019
Dan and Shay performed "All to Myself" and "Speechless"!
excited to announce that we’ll be performing a few tunes on the @americanidol finale this sunday night! --
Jon Pardi took the stage with the Idol winner, Lane Hardy to perform "Dirt on my Boots"!
.@JonPardi & @TheLaineHardy performing together is the collab we never knew we needed and now SO glad we have it ---- #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/0v4s4bC9Hw— Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) May 20, 2019
Kane Brown performed too! See what we mean?! The country just keeps coming!
.@mrBobbyBones current radio jam: @kanebrown “Good As You” -------- #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/xgMXtTfJmg— Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) May 20, 2019
It was a great night for country music on American Idol, and you get no arugument from us!