American Idol Finale Went ALL Country ALL Night

The finale of American Idol put their cowboy boots on and never took em' off all night! Even Katy Perry kept talking in a southern drawl. Idol paraded out one country super star after another, and were were loving it!

Of course Carrie Underwood on the Idol finale is not a surprise, but Katy Perry and Luke Bryan dancing with her during performance was a treat!

Pretty sure this is an "Old Town Road" reference... lol

Luke Bryan performed "Knockin' Boots"!

Dan and Shay performed "All to Myself" and "Speechless"!

Jon Pardi took the stage with the Idol winner, Lane Hardy to perform "Dirt on my Boots"!

.@JonPardi & @TheLaineHardy performing together is the collab we never knew we needed and now SO glad we have it ---- #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/0v4s4bC9Hw — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) May 20, 2019

Kane Brown performed too! See what we mean?! The country just keeps coming!

It was a great night for country music on American Idol, and you get no arugument from us!