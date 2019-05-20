American Idol Finale Went ALL Country ALL Night

May 20, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Amy Sussman / Staff/ Getty

Wolf Blog

The finale of American Idol put their cowboy boots on and never took em' off all night! Even Katy Perry kept talking in a southern drawl. Idol paraded out one country super star after another, and were were loving it! 

Of course Carrie Underwood on the Idol finale is not a surprise, but Katy Perry and Luke Bryan dancing with her during performance was a treat! 

Pretty sure this is an "Old Town Road" reference... lol 

Luke Bryan performed "Knockin' Boots"! 

Dan and  Shay performed "All to Myself" and "Speechless"! 

excited to announce that we’ll be performing a few tunes on the @americanidol finale this sunday night! --

A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on

Jon Pardi took the stage with the Idol winner, Lane Hardy to perform "Dirt on my Boots"! 

Kane Brown performed too! See what we mean?! The country just keeps coming! 

It was a great night for country music on American Idol, and you get no arugument from us! 

