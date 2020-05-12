Angel of the Winds Casino Reopening Tomorrow

Angel of the Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Washington is reopening tomorrow, May 13th, at 3 pm. It will be the first casino in Western Washington to reopen after closing in March amid Covid-19 "Stay at Home" order and guidelines.

They are able to open because, as a sovereign nation, the Stillaguamish Tribe is not subject to Washington state laws. The casino's General Manager Travis O'Neil said, "the tribe has made the decision, based on their own sovereignty, to say we want to get back to normal".

We are Xcited to share, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort has made the decision to re-open on Wednesday, May 13th at 3PM. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our guests, Team Members, and our community, as we open our doors. Please visit our website for full information! — Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort (@aotwcasino) May 6, 2020

Although "Normal" will look very different at Angel of The Winds Casino Resort when it opens.

Here's the guidelines they have follow:

They will operate only at 50% capacity.

Guests will have their temperatures checked before they enter.

Guests will be required to wear masks when inside.

For now, only baccarat and slot machines will be open.

There will be no sitting at the bar and no smoking.

Plexiglas will separate people at cash and food stations, and patrons will be expected to practice social distancing measures such as staying six feet away from each other.

One of the reasons they want to reopen is the ability to be able to give back to their communities. The tribe donated $600,000 to the struggling Arlington and Stanwood-Camano food banks. Also, 600 casino employees have been out of work for nearly two months.

Angel of the Winds suggests, "if people are concerned, or they do not like the decision, I encourage them to stay away at this point,” said O'Neil.

Are you going to visit Angel of the Winds? Or will you wait?