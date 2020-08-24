Arkansas Crockpot Racoon Stew

Someone sent me a recipe for "Crockpot Racoon Stew", and I kind of thought it was a joke until I looked at the recipe. They are FOR REAL cooking racoons!

So I thought I would share it with you and ask if YOU eat wild game as well? Here's the recipe from "Arkansas Outdoor Country.com". I love how they suggest at the end to serve it with "fried taters"!

" Raccoon has been a staple in this country since it was founded. Hunted not only for their beautiful pelts but also their high fat content which can be rendered down and used in everything from soaps to softening leather. During the great depression, raccoon was a staple for those who lived in agricultural areas and the deep woods. Its important to note that no one recommends eating raccoons from industrial areas (they tend to feed on human waste such as trash and garbage etc.) but raccoons found around the fields (they especially love corn) and the deep woods, are just right for the dinner table. Crock Pot Raccoon is an absolute Arkansas classic! Don't be afraid to try this incredible rich, tender dark meat".

Crockpot Racoon Stew

1 Large Racoon

1 Large Onion

2 Stalks of Celery

1 Large Green Bell Pepper

Sliced Mushrooms

Whole Cloves

4 Bay Leaves

1 Can French Onion Soup

1 Can Cream of Mushroom Soup

Salt and Pepper to taste

Water

Dress the racoon:

1. After you have trimmed away the hide. Thoroughly wash the raccoon under cold running water. Trim absolutely as much fat away as you can. Raccoon fat is nothing like beef fat, get rid of it!

Cut into quarters. Stick a whole clove in the meat about an inch to an inch and a half apart.

2. Cover with water and boil in a large stock pot for about 10 - 15 minutes. Pour off the water and repeat. Do this twice.

Time to Cook!

3. Place raccoon in the crock pot. Salt and pepper it to taste.

Crumble up and crush the bay leaves and sprinkle them over the meat. Finely chop up the celery and bell pepper.

Slice the onions into quarters. Add the onion, celery, mushrooms and bell pepper add to pot. I like to add some onions beneath the meat as well.

4. Mix onion soup, mushroom soup and water together and pour into the pot. Turn the crock pot on high for 30 minutes. Reduce the heat to low.

5. Cook for 6 – 8 hours or overnight.



Serve over rice or with your favorite country sides like turnip greens and fried taters.