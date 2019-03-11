Barbie Celebrates 60 Years with "Reba-Inspired" Barbie
March 11, 2019
Is there anything Reba can't do? She was the first female star to play KFC's Colonel Sanders, and now she's got her very own doll!
Barbie is turning 60 years old, and to celebrate they've made a "Reba-inspired" Barbie! Now that's fancy!
Remember that time I was a #barbie? Happy 60th @barbie! #barbie60
They sell the "Reba Barbie" on Amazon, and this link from Mattell: https://barbie.mattel.com/shop/en-us/ba/reba-mcentire-doll-t7658
Congrats Reba! We can't wait to see what you cook up next!