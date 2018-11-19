Best Christmas Present Luke Combs Ever Got is Surprising

Luke Combs will spend the holidays with his closest family and friends this year. Wonder what he's asking Santa for Christmas? Well it may suprise you.

“The coolest Christmas present I've ever received is probably socks," he says. "My grandma always gets me socks -- every year and that's something that I've probably never bought for myself. If Christmas wasn't around and my grandma didn't get me socks, I wouldn't own any, probably. I'm looking forward to getting a whole mess of socks from my grandma this year.”

Here's to lots and lots of reindeer socks for you Luke!

