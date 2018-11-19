Best Christmas Present Luke Combs Ever Got is Surprising

November 19, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Luke Combs will spend the holidays with his closest family and friends this year. Wonder what he's asking Santa for Christmas? Well it may suprise you. 

“The coolest Christmas present I've ever received is probably socks," he says. "My grandma always gets me socks -- every year and that's something that I've probably never bought for myself. If Christmas wasn't around and my grandma didn't get me socks, I wouldn't own any, probably. I'm looking forward to getting a whole mess of socks from my grandma this year.” 

Here's to lots and lots of reindeer socks for you Luke! 

Wish I could wear these to work! #reindeersocks⛄️✨--❤️--

A post shared by Natasha Baucas (@sdnatasha) on

See you at Hometown Holiday! 

Win your backstage passes to meet Luke and all the Hometown 18 artists all Thanksgiving weekend long! 

Tags: 
Best
Christmas
Present
Luke Combs
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes