Best Country Songs from the 2000's All Memorial Day Weekend
May 20, 2020
We're playing the Best Country Songs from the 2000's all Memorial Day weekend on 100.7 The Wolf!
While we stay home, we've got a great way to celebrate with some seriously FUN country music throwbacks from the 2000's!
Here's just a few of the songs you'll be firing up the grill to this weekend:
Toby Keith "Should've Been a Cowboy"
Martina McBride "This One's For the Girls"
Brooks N Dunn "Only in America"
Sara Evans "Suds in the Bucket"
Jason Aldean "Hicktown"