Best "PI"zza & Freebies in Puget Sound on Pi Day

Our adorable nerds will pause for a moment today to celebrate a holiday engineered just for them- Pi Day! While they are busy honoring Einstein and paying tribute to the math that makes geometry possible... we're thinking about pizza pie! If you have a sweet tooth, then let's talk pie too!

Happy Pi Day, featuring the best skyline in the world! --



Whether it's 3.14 or any other day of the year, this pie by Seattle's own The Bee and the Baker is a piece of perfection, and we are not biased. -- #pieday #piday #seattleskyline #bestpieever pic.twitter.com/GA211SI9Ts — Space Needle (@space_needle) March 14, 2019

Shout out to our adorable math nerds on International #PiDay!

Happy #PiDay! How many numbers of #Pi can you recite off the top of your head? pic.twitter.com/nBbZag3wdm — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) March 14, 2018

...the only math we will be doing on National Pi Day is counting the pepperonis on our PI-zza! We will celebrate PI Day by eating America's favorite food... Pizza Pie! There's lots of freebie "Pies" today to celebrate "Pi Day", but first we want to know... WHERE'S THE BEST PIZZA IN THE PUGET SOUND?!

Serious Pie - Belltown They are offering pies today for only $3.14 to honor "Pi Day"!

Like total yum! Serious Pie is one of Tom Douglas' many Seattle restaurants, and it's one of our favorite places in the city to nosh on pizza!

Mod Pizza

Wicked Pie Pizza in Puyallup- Yes, yes, and YAAAAS!

Pizza night. #pizza #puyallupeats A post shared by cindy (@soycube) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Major League Pizza Marysville - Awww yes, the DEEP DISH Chicago style pizza!

Astoria Pizza & Pasta in Lynnwood - Look at all that cheeeeeeese!

What pizza joint would you add to the list?

Now let's get to the freebies!

What's better than ooey gooey cheesy pizza pie? FREE PIZZA PIE! We've got a list of all the places you can grab free pizza in the Puget Sound on Pi Day!

Dominoes is offering "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" all week!

Math makes us hungry...good thing pizzas are buy 1 get 1 FREE this week when you order online. Carryout only. #PiDay #BOGO pic.twitter.com/ZBr2WBTafk — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 14, 2018

Papa John's has some discounted pizza too!