Best "PI"zza & Freebies in Puget Sound on Pi Day

#NationalPiDay

March 14, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Matttilda

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Our adorable nerds will pause for a moment today to celebrate a holiday engineered just for them- Pi Day!  While they are busy honoring Einstein and paying tribute to the math that makes geometry possible... we're thinking about pizza pie! If you have a sweet tooth, then let's talk pie  too! 

Shout out to our adorable math nerds on International #PiDay! 

 

...the only math we will be doing on National Pi Day is counting the pepperonis on our PI-zza! We will celebrate PI Day by eating America's favorite food... Pizza Pie!  There's lots of freebie "Pies" today to celebrate "Pi Day", but first we want to know... WHERE'S THE BEST PIZZA IN THE PUGET SOUND?!  

Serious Pie - Belltown They are offering pies today for only $3.14 to honor "Pi Day"! 

 

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for π Day! This Wednesday during happy hour all happy hour pizzas $3.14 from 3-6pm at Serious Pie Westlake and 3-5pm at Serious Pie Downtown.

A post shared by Serious Pie (@seriouspieseattle) on

 

Like total yum! Serious Pie is one of Tom Douglas' many Seattle restaurants, and it's one of our favorite places in the city to nosh on pizza! 

 

Tonight's special at Serious Pie Pike: pancetta, fig jam, goat ricotta and arugula. Come and try it as part of a 3 course meal for $32!!! #srw #seattlerestaurantweek #lookathowadorableraulis

A post shared by Serious Pie (@seriouspieseattle) on

 

Mod Pizza 

 

This pizza --, right? Sign-up now (link in bio) for exclusive email-only deals & offers on pizzas like this.

A post shared by MOD Pizza (@modpizza) on

 

Wicked Pie Pizza in Puyallup- Yes, yes, and YAAAAS! 

 

Pizza night. #pizza #puyallupeats

A post shared by cindy (@soycube) on

 

Major League Pizza Marysville - Awww yes, the DEEP DISH Chicago style pizza! 

 

My husband thinks Chicago crust is best... we'll see ------

A post shared by Carrie A (@carrieanderson1231) on

 

Astoria Pizza & Pasta in Lynnwood - Look at all that cheeeeeeese! 

 

It's a battle of the pies, pizza pies that is! This years contenders for Best Pizza in Snohomish County include last years champ @sullys_pizza of #mukilteo alongside @cathousepizza #snohomish, #astoriapizzaandpasta #lynnwood, @hubbspizzaandpasta #arlington, #jimmyspizzaandpasta Stanwood, and @contospizza #lakestevens. Vote for your favorite now on our website #bestofsnoco2017. Who did I vote for? I had to go with two on this one. First, Sully's because I love their gooey cheese and the freshness of their pies. Second, Contos, which besides being delicious has the biggest portions ever. I've never gotten so full, so fast, anywhere. Who did you vote for? #eatloclalsnoco #livethesnocolife #snohomishcounty

A post shared by Live the SnoCo Life (@livethesnocolife) on

What pizza joint would you add to the list? 

Now let's get to the freebies! 

..... 

What's better than ooey gooey cheesy pizza pie? FREE PIZZA PIE! We've got a list of all the places you can grab free pizza in the Puget Sound on Pi Day! 

 

Dominoes is offering "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" all week! 

 

 

Papa John's has some discounted pizza too! 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Pi Day
pizza
Pizza Pie
Best Pizza
Puget Sound Pizza
Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance
Pepperoni
Math
nerds
Geometry
Einstein
Hashtag
social media
Instagram
Tom Douglas
Serious Pie
Papa Johns
Dominoes
Pizza Hut
Godfather's Pizza
Marysville
Tacoma
Puyallup

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday March 12th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday March 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 7th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday February 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes