Best "PI"zza & Freebies in Puget Sound on Pi Day
Our adorable nerds will pause for a moment today to celebrate a holiday engineered just for them- Pi Day! While they are busy honoring Einstein and paying tribute to the math that makes geometry possible... we're thinking about pizza pie! If you have a sweet tooth, then let's talk pie too!
Happy Pi Day, featuring the best skyline in the world! --— Space Needle (@space_needle) March 14, 2019
Whether it's 3.14 or any other day of the year, this pie by Seattle's own The Bee and the Baker is a piece of perfection, and we are not biased. -- #pieday #piday #seattleskyline #bestpieever pic.twitter.com/GA211SI9Ts
Shout out to our adorable math nerds on International #PiDay!
Happy #PiDay! How many numbers of #Pi can you recite off the top of your head? pic.twitter.com/nBbZag3wdm— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) March 14, 2018
...the only math we will be doing on National Pi Day is counting the pepperonis on our PI-zza! We will celebrate PI Day by eating America's favorite food... Pizza Pie! There's lots of freebie "Pies" today to celebrate "Pi Day", but first we want to know... WHERE'S THE BEST PIZZA IN THE PUGET SOUND?!
Serious Pie - Belltown They are offering pies today for only $3.14 to honor "Pi Day"!
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for π Day! This Wednesday during happy hour all happy hour pizzas $3.14 from 3-6pm at Serious Pie Westlake and 3-5pm at Serious Pie Downtown.
Like total yum! Serious Pie is one of Tom Douglas' many Seattle restaurants, and it's one of our favorite places in the city to nosh on pizza!
Tonight's special at Serious Pie Pike: pancetta, fig jam, goat ricotta and arugula. Come and try it as part of a 3 course meal for $32!!! #srw #seattlerestaurantweek #lookathowadorableraulis
Mod Pizza
This pizza --, right? Sign-up now (link in bio) for exclusive email-only deals & offers on pizzas like this.
Wicked Pie Pizza in Puyallup- Yes, yes, and YAAAAS!
Major League Pizza Marysville - Awww yes, the DEEP DISH Chicago style pizza!
Astoria Pizza & Pasta in Lynnwood - Look at all that cheeeeeeese!
It's a battle of the pies, pizza pies that is! This years contenders for Best Pizza in Snohomish County include last years champ @sullys_pizza of #mukilteo alongside @cathousepizza #snohomish, #astoriapizzaandpasta #lynnwood, @hubbspizzaandpasta #arlington, #jimmyspizzaandpasta Stanwood, and @contospizza #lakestevens. Vote for your favorite now on our website #bestofsnoco2017. Who did I vote for? I had to go with two on this one. First, Sully's because I love their gooey cheese and the freshness of their pies. Second, Contos, which besides being delicious has the biggest portions ever. I've never gotten so full, so fast, anywhere. Who did you vote for? #eatloclalsnoco #livethesnocolife #snohomishcounty
What pizza joint would you add to the list?
Now let's get to the freebies!
What's better than ooey gooey cheesy pizza pie? FREE PIZZA PIE! We've got a list of all the places you can grab free pizza in the Puget Sound on Pi Day!
Dominoes is offering "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" all week!
Math makes us hungry...good thing pizzas are buy 1 get 1 FREE this week when you order online. Carryout only. #PiDay #BOGO pic.twitter.com/ZBr2WBTafk— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 14, 2018
Papa John's has some discounted pizza too!
Happy #PiDay from Papa John's Pizza! Take advantage of our deal for the best Pi Day pizza party ever. Promo code: 314DAY— Papa John's (@papajohnsCVA) March 14, 2018
*Offer valid 3/14/2018 for customers in the Papa John's Central Virginia area only.#mypapajohns #pizza #pi #314 #math #coupon #papajohns pic.twitter.com/m6EdHAzNm8