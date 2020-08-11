Big 10 Cancels 2020 Football Season

August 11, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Justin Casterline / Stringer

It’s official: the Big 10 postpones the fall season. The conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

Below statement from commissioner Kevin Warren:

 

