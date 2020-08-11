Big 10 Cancels 2020 Football Season

It’s official: the Big 10 postpones the fall season. The conference will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.

With the Big Ten postponing its season, there will be fewer than 500 major-conference football games for the first time since fall of 1943. pic.twitter.com/4WsmIiwkoh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2020

Below statement from commissioner Kevin Warren: