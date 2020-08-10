Big 10 Votes to Cancel 2020 Football Season; Remaining Conferences in Jeopardy

August 10, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Jonathan Bachman / Stringer./ Getty

We were warned this may happen just a few weeks ago when a “high-ranking” college football official said “no one is playing football in the fall”. 

The Big 10 had a meeting today and voted 12-2 to cancel their 2020 football season putting the rest of the conferences in jeopardy of cancelling as well.  Michigan and Michigan State — which both has physicians as presidents — voted to end the season, sources said. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play

After the meeting, a source leaked it to the press. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. A formal announcement is expected to Tuesday, the sources said. 

 

 

 

