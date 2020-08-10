Big 10 Votes to Cancel 2020 Football Season; Remaining Conferences in Jeopardy

We were warned this may happen just a few weeks ago when a “high-ranking” college football official said “no one is playing football in the fall”.

The Big 10 had a meeting today and voted 12-2 to cancel their 2020 football season putting the rest of the conferences in jeopardy of cancelling as well. Michigan and Michigan State — which both has physicians as presidents — voted to end the season, sources said. Only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play

The Big 10 is preparing to cancel the football season, according to ESPN and multiple other reports.



An announcement could come very soon. If the Big 10 cancels, then the rest will likely follow.



After the meeting, a source leaked it to the press. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. A formal announcement is expected to Tuesday, the sources said.