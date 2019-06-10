Bigfoot Has an FBI File; After 40 Years It's Now Public

Did you know Bigfoot was once investigated by the FBI? Yes, Bigfoot has an FBI file and after 40 years it has been released.

On Wednesday, June 5th the FBI tweeted their findings on Bigfoot and the investigation surrounding him. It contained 22 pages of eyebrow-raising documents related to a 1970's hair analysis it conducted at the request of a well-known Bigfoot researcher from The Dalles, Oregon.

The researcher was Peter Byrne, and he was the director of the Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition in The Dalles. Bryne wanted to know if Jay Cochran Jr., the assistant director of the F.B.I. laboratory division, would be interested in testing possible Bigfoot hair samples.

The FBI doesn't normally take on investigations like this. They are focused on criminal investigations. But Byrne had a sample he wanted the F.B.I. to examine. It was 15 strands of hair attached to a small piece of skin that was “the first that we have obtained in six years which we feel may be of importance,” he wrote.

This is when the FBI became involved in the hunt for Bigfoot! How wild is that?! Now according to the new documents released the hairs went through many tests with the FBI. But when the results came back, they had bad news for Bigfoot hunters.

“It was concluded as a result of those examinations that the hairs are of deer family origin,” Mr. Cochran wrote in February 1977. “The hair sample you submitted is being returned as an enclosure to this letter.”

These newly released files are the first time the FBI has acknowledged conducting any Bigfoot-related investigation.

Well for those of us who live in the PNW and believe in Bigfoot, this only furthers the fact that perhaps he is out there. If the FBI felt it was important enough to investigate, there's probably something to this.

To read all the FBI Bigfoot findings, click HERE

#BigfootIsReal :)