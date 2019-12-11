Blake Shelton Wants to Propose to Gwen Stefani.. But There's One Hitch

December 11, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani

Getty Joshua Blanchard / Stringer

We've been rooting for these two for such a long time. It only takes one look at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to know that they are deeply in love. And Blake wants to propose to Gwen, but there's one big snag.

Gwen wants to have a Catholic church wedding, but with her faith that is not possible until she gets her last marriage annuled. And that is a very long process. 

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a friend told People. “They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising."

Even though they've run into a roadblock, Gwen and Blake are said to be basically living as man and wife, splitting their time between Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma and a house they purchased together in Los Angeles. Shelton is also very close to Stefani's three sons, and their families have gotten to know each other and are "very like-minded and comfortable with each other."

We'll be patient with you, but we gotta be honest and say we can't wait to see that beautiful church wedding!! 

