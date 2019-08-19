Blake Shelton Denies Throwing Shade at Lil' Nas X in "Hell Right"

Some fans are saying that the lyrics in Blake Shelton and Trace Adkin's new song "Hell Right" is offesive. There's a lyric in the song that seamingly takes a shot at Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road".

Video of Blake Shelton - &quot;Hell Right&quot; (Official Audio Video)

The line in question is: “The girl from the small town took off the ‘Old Town,’ put on a little Hank Jr.," then Trace Adkins replies “Thank God.” Variety quotes an author and music critic who claimed in a tweet this could be construed as offensive, given that Nas is a black artist and Hank Williams, Jr. is well-known for his support of the Confederate flag.

Then a representitive for Blake Shelton said, "this is misinterpreted". They told Variety that Blake Shelton didn't mean any harm. It was suppose to be funny, because "Old Town Road" is always being played.

“It’s absolutely not throwing any kind of shade at Lil Nas X at all. Blake says this literally has nothing to do with anything at all except how much the song is played. It could have been ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ or any other song."

Blake Shelton also talked to Billy Ray Cyrus, and they laughed about it. Although Lil Nas X tweeted and then deleted the tweet, "It don't slap like old town road tho.”

Lil Nas X gets the last laugh, because "Old Town Road" is unstopabble. The song set the record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and currently sits on top for the 19th week straight.