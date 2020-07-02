Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Planning Two Weddings

The news we've been waiting for for like EVER!!! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to officially tie the knot!

Blake and Gwen shared with friends that they are "keen to make it happen as soon as possible", bu they will make sure to take all necessary precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. They want to go "all out" for a summer wedding, but "it won't be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall."

The most exciting part of the news is that Blake and Gwen are planning not one but TWO weddings! They want a ceremony in Los Angeles and another in Oklahoma at Blake's ranch. "Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," a friend close to Blake and Gwen shares.

They want to wait until it's safe to have a wedding where their family and friends can attend. "COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted. Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn’t wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."" friends close to the couple share.

Cheers to Blake and Gwen and wishing that all your wedding dreams come true!