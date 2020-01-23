Blake Shelton Says He Wants to Bring Back His Mullet; He Misses It

January 23, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Rusty Russell, Getty

Blake Shelton admits he's not a trendsetter, but he's been noticing that the mullet is making a comeback.  

Blake Shelton shared in a Grammy Awards interview that he's been noticing all "the kids wearing mullets" and that he's thinking of bringing his back. Perhaps we'll get to see it when he performs live on the Grammy's this Sunday with Gwen Stefani where he's nominated for Best Country Song for "God's Country". 

Blake Shelton was rockin' that mullet from the time he was a teenager! 

 

USA Today
Here's Blake sharing on Twitter how much he misses it! 

 

 

It's been a joke for a long time, but maybe this time Blake Shelton is FOR REAL gonna bring it back! *crossing fingers*

 

Ok one more, this is tooooo good not to share! Thanks Cody Alan! 

Bring back the mullet Blake! All the cool kids are doing it! 

