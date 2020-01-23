Blake Shelton Says He Wants to Bring Back His Mullet; He Misses It

Blake Shelton admits he's not a trendsetter, but he's been noticing that the mullet is making a comeback.

Blake Shelton shared in a Grammy Awards interview that he's been noticing all "the kids wearing mullets" and that he's thinking of bringing his back. Perhaps we'll get to see it when he performs live on the Grammy's this Sunday with Gwen Stefani where he's nominated for Best Country Song for "God's Country".

“@Danway04: been a fan since the mullet days. Keep up the good work pic.twitter.com/cXpXjuOZ7a”

Hey I got laid with that hair! By myself.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 9, 2014

Blake Shelton was rockin' that mullet from the time he was a teenager!

USA Today

Here's Blake sharing on Twitter how much he misses it!

I miss my mullet... https://t.co/czV4t8dso7 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 15, 2016

It's been a joke for a long time, but maybe this time Blake Shelton is FOR REAL gonna bring it back! *crossing fingers*

We loved @blakeshelton then and we love him now, but would you look at that mullet?! -- #TransformationTuesday pic.twitter.com/3k0g4bNBSP — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 25, 2017

Ok one more, this is tooooo good not to share! Thanks Cody Alan!

Bring back the mullet Blake! All the cool kids are doing it!