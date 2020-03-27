Blake Shelton's Quarantine Mullet is Coming Right Along... LOL!

Blake Shelton has been teasing us for years that he was going to grow back out his mullet. Once social distancing set in, and in an effort to give us all hope, Blake committed to growing out his mullet. Now we are getting our first look at this hair masterpiece that includes a little business and a whole lotta' party!

Gwen Stefani got in on the fun too and added a few stripes!

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Pretty sure Morgan Wallen would be proud! Keep it comin' Blake!