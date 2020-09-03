Blanco Brown in ICU After Head-On Collision in Atlanta

StickerYou.com

It's a gut punch hearing the news this morning about one of our favorite Throwdown artists, Blanco Brown.

The creator of the massive viral hit, "The Git Up" and his current single with Parmalee "Just the Way" is in ICU after sustaining serious injuries in a head-on-crash in Atlanta.

His record label, Broken Bow Records issued a statement saying Blanco Brown underwent 12 hours of surgeries overnight (Wednesday, August 2nd).

He is currently recovering in the ICU.

“BBR Music Group’s beloved Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash “The Git Up” and current hit “Just The Way” was involved in a head-on collision Monday night near his home in Atlanta, GA. The accomplished writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas. Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time.”

We are praying for Blanco Brown and his family and sending him all our love and healing vibes.

