Blood Donations Needed to Replenish Local Supplies

Bloodworks Northwest is asking for our help

January 23, 2020
We are brokenhearted for those impacted by the senseless acts of violence in Seattle this week. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

 

When tragedy strikes, especially in our own backyard, we often want to know what we can do locally to help. It's been brought to our attention that Bloodworks Northwest is experiencing a shortage of type O blood, the most common blood type needed in emergencies like Seattle experienced this week.

 

 

Please visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org to make your appointment at a location nearest you and donate to help save a life. 

 

Although type O is the most critical need at this time, ALL blood types are welcome to support local patients. 

 

Thank you for all you do for others Wolfpack! 

