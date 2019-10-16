Boot Boogie Babes LOVE Dancing to Hometown 19's Carly Pearce

Our boots are made for walkin'... straight to Hometown Holiday 2019 to see Carly Pearce! We LOVE dancing to her music, and we're beyond excited that Carly is bringing her beautiful voice and talent to the stage at Hometown '19!

Carly Pearce is recently married to Michael Ray, so maybe he'll be tagging along for the event! *crossing fingers*

The Boot Boogie Babes, Boot Girls, and Boot Chicks have been dancing to Carly Pearce's music for years! One of our all time favorites is "Hide the Wine"! We filmed this video in the Cascade Mountains near Darrington.

Video of Carly Pearce - Hide the Wine (Featuring Boot Girls)

We also freaked out the first time we heard "Closer to You"! This song became one of our favorites for 2019, and it's a dance that everyone in the DeAnna Lee Dance organization loves to dance! The Boot Girls and the Boot Chicks performed "Closer to You" line dance at the Washington State Fair a few weeks ago.

The Boot Boogie Babes opened for Carly Pearce on Watershed weekend at Snoqualmie Casino! We totally fan-girled out when we got to meet her backstage before the show!

It was one of the biggest thrills of the year to perform on the same stage as Carly Pearce and help open the show!

We love you Carly and can't wait for you to bring your beauty and talent to the Hometown Holiday stage! We're super BIG fans!