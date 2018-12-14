Boot Boogie Babes Spreading Christmas Cheer

December 14, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

It's a special Holly Jolly Christmas edition of #BootsUpFriday with DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes! This will get you in the Christmas shopping mood or get you fired up to bake a batch of Christmas cookies. 

The Boot Boogie Babes performed at Victorian Country Christmas a couple weeks ago, and this was the finale of their show. They brought with them their entire dance family including The Boot Girls, Seattle's Intermediate Line Dance Team, and The Boot Chicks, Seattle's Beginner Level Team.

Performing along with them is their intermediate level sister team, The Boot Girls! This is Holly Jolly Christmas from Scotty McCreery! 

 

Auditions for all three teams kick off Monday, January 28th 7:35 pm - 9:35 pm in their beautiful new studios on Mercer Island. Kick Your Boots Up and go dance with these fun ladies! 

Click here for more details and to get registered -> https://www.deannaleedance.com/events-item/2019-boot-boogie-babes-auditi...

 

 

Tags: 
Christmas
Holly Jolly Christmas
Scotty McCreery
Boot Boogie Babes
Deanna Lee
Boot Girls
deanna lee dance
Boot Chicks

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday December 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday December 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday December 11th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday December 10th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes