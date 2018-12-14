Boot Boogie Babes Spreading Christmas Cheer

It's a special Holly Jolly Christmas edition of #BootsUpFriday with DeAnna Lee and the Boot Boogie Babes! This will get you in the Christmas shopping mood or get you fired up to bake a batch of Christmas cookies.

The Boot Boogie Babes performed at Victorian Country Christmas a couple weeks ago, and this was the finale of their show. They brought with them their entire dance family including The Boot Girls, Seattle's Intermediate Line Dance Team, and The Boot Chicks, Seattle's Beginner Level Team.

Performing along with them is their intermediate level sister team, The Boot Girls! This is Holly Jolly Christmas from Scotty McCreery!

Video of Holly Jolly Christmas Line Dance (Boot Boogie Babes)

Auditions for all three teams kick off Monday, January 28th 7:35 pm - 9:35 pm in their beautiful new studios on Mercer Island. Kick Your Boots Up and go dance with these fun ladies!

Click here for more details and to get registered -> https://www.deannaleedance.com/events-item/2019-boot-boogie-babes-auditi...