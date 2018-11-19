Boot Boogie Babes at Victorian Country Christmas

November 19, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

The Boot Boogie Babes, Seattle’s Line Dance Team will perform for the third straight year at Victorian Country Christmas on Sunday, December 2nd at 3 pm. You'll find them at the Victorian Christmas Opry Theatre at the Washington State Fairgrounds. 

This is the last performance of the year for the most recognizable line dance team in the world! They are “by far the most famous line dance team and have gained world wide popularity with their unique brand of line dancing” says Country Rebel with over 7 million online fans. The ladies have performed all over the state of Washington this past year including The Spur Festival in Darrington. 

Bring the entire family and enjoy a Christmas shopping experience with two different stages filled with stage shows from the best local talent. 

Get your tickets here: https://www.avictoriancountrychristmas.com/tickets/

You can see DeAnna Lee with the Boot Boogie Babes!

The Boot Boogie Babes believe that helping local charities is a great way to give back to the community and have been involved in raising over $1,500 to help find a cure with Valley Medical Center and Valley Girls and Guys! of Maple Valley at their annual "Give Cancer the Boot" event. 

The Boot Boogie Babes brand has grown with the addition of an The Boot Girls, Seattle’s Intermediate Line Dance Team, and the newest addition to our #DanceFamily our Beginner Line Dance Team, The Boot Chicks! They also teach Beginner Boot Camps all over the Puget Sound in Lynnwood, Bremerton, Kent, Gig Harbor, Spanaway, and Seattle! They're holding Auditions starting in January! 

Come dance with us! 

The Boot Boogie Babes organization provides a safe place for women on all ages, sizes, and backgrounds to achieve personal growth through their love of dance and new friendships.

Learn the Boot Boogie Babes line dances by following them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at DeAnnaLeeDance.com!

Boot Boogie Babes
Deanna Lee
Victorian Country Christmas
deanna lee dance

