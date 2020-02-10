Brad Pitt Wins First Oscar for Acting & His Acceptance Speech Has Us Emotional

February 10, 2020
Finally! One of our all time favorite actors nabs an Oscar for acting! Brad Pitt took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, and his acceptance speech showed a more vulnurable, emotional side. 

My husband and I watched OUATIH and loved it! It was this scene that literally had my heart racing. 

 

Here's Brad Pitt winning and accepting the Oscar. In the speech he shouts out to Leonardo DeCaprio, "I'll ride your coattails anytime. The view back here is great"! 

That acceptance speech reminded me of how country musicians accept awards acknowledging others for their success. Brad Pitt admits to working on his speech, because they make him nervous. 

 

