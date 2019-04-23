Brandi Carlile, Dave Grohl Surprise Busking at Pike Place Market

April 23, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Josh Phillips/ Stringer Kevin Winter/ Getty

If you were shopping or playing tourist for your family over Easter weekend at Pike Place Market, you got quite a surprise!  Local Seattle artists Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl took their guitars and busked underneath the famous sign, and as you can imagine drew quite the crowd! 

Brandi Carlile posted to her Instagram about her and Dave Grohl's plans for the day, and it didn't take long to get the word out. 

So.... rumor has it we’re maybe going busking at Pike place right now... see you soon fish!! @pikeplacepublicmarket

A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) on

You know it's been a good day when you're walking through Pike Place Market and get to see this! 

Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot @pikeplacepublicmarket with the twins and Dave Grohl...honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life. ---- Thanks guys ❤️✊ @timhanseroth @phil_hanseroth

A post shared by Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) on

This is incredible! Watch them perform the Beatles! 

When you meet @newsfromtheedge to be a tourist at @pikeplacepublicmarket and roll up on @brandicarlile and #DaveGrohl busking in front of the fish market. ------ . . . . . . . #latergram #seattle #washington #mayagoeswest #vacation #letitbe

A post shared by Maya T. Prabhu (@mayatprabhu) on

Makes us proud to call Seattle home. 

Just your average buskers out at #pikeplacemarket on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Seattle. ✨❤️✨ #brandicarlile #davegrohl #nochella

A post shared by mcb (@mcbourj) on

Most recenlty we saw Brandi Carlile on the ACM stage as one of our favorite performances of the night with Dierks Bentley.  Watch here: 

We've got to play tourist in our own city more often! Bravo Brandi and Dave! 

 

Brandi Carlile
Dave Grohl
Pike Place Market
Buskers
Deanna Lee

