Brandi Carlile, Dave Grohl Surprise Busking at Pike Place Market
If you were shopping or playing tourist for your family over Easter weekend at Pike Place Market, you got quite a surprise! Local Seattle artists Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl took their guitars and busked underneath the famous sign, and as you can imagine drew quite the crowd!
Brandi Carlile posted to her Instagram about her and Dave Grohl's plans for the day, and it didn't take long to get the word out.
So.... rumor has it we’re maybe going busking at Pike place right now... see you soon fish!! @pikeplacepublicmarket
You know it's been a good day when you're walking through Pike Place Market and get to see this!
Got nostalgic and decided to swing by my old busking spot @pikeplacepublicmarket with the twins and Dave Grohl...honestly one of the most surreal moments of my life. ---- Thanks guys ❤️✊ @timhanseroth @phil_hanseroth
This is incredible! Watch them perform the Beatles!
When you meet @newsfromtheedge to be a tourist at @pikeplacepublicmarket and roll up on @brandicarlile and #DaveGrohl busking in front of the fish market. ------ . . . . . . . #latergram #seattle #washington #mayagoeswest #vacation #letitbe
Makes us proud to call Seattle home.
Just your average buskers out at #pikeplacemarket on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Seattle. ✨❤️✨ #brandicarlile #davegrohl #nochella
Two talented stars. One bright spotlight. ✨ Watch @DierksBentley and @brandicarlile perform "Travelin' Light" together at the #ACMawards: https://t.co/U4mCj0wTOd pic.twitter.com/sbC9OZyY8O— CBS (@CBS) April 10, 2019
We've got to play tourist in our own city more often! Bravo Brandi and Dave!