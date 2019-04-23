Brandi Carlile, Dave Grohl Surprise Busking at Pike Place Market

If you were shopping or playing tourist for your family over Easter weekend at Pike Place Market, you got quite a surprise! Local Seattle artists Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl took their guitars and busked underneath the famous sign, and as you can imagine drew quite the crowd!

Brandi Carlile posted to her Instagram about her and Dave Grohl's plans for the day, and it didn't take long to get the word out.

You know it's been a good day when you're walking through Pike Place Market and get to see this!

This is incredible! Watch them perform the Beatles!

Makes us proud to call Seattle home.

Most recenlty we saw Brandi Carlile on the ACM stage as one of our favorite performances of the night with Dierks Bentley. Watch here:

We've got to play tourist in our own city more often! Bravo Brandi and Dave!