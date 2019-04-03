Brantley Gilbert Brought ALL the Unfiltered Jokes to Wolf Coors Light Studio

If Brantley Gilbert's music career doesn't pan out, well he can definitely find plenty of work as a stand up comedian! THIS GUY IS FUNNY!

Brantley Gilbert stopped the Seattle Wolf Coors Light Studios to say hello to fans and play music from his album that is scheduled for release on November 8th. He played tracks like "Fire and Brimstone" and even a country rap tune with Colt Ford, Luke Nelson (Willie's son), and even Willie Nelson himself! The new music was incredible, but the best part was the comedy routine!

All Matt and Emily from the MWP had to do was basically sit and listen! Brantley Gilbert had the fans and all of us in stitches!

You can see the full comedy routine here! It's definitely worth the watch! He's completely unfiltered!

Thanks for stopping by to say hi Brantley Gilbert! We can't wait until you release your new music!