Brantley Gilbert Tacoma Dome Show Cancelled

The Brantley Gilbert concert at the Tacoma Dome scheduled for Saturday, March 21st has been cancelled. We do not have any information yet about rescheduling.

From the Tacoma Dome:

March 11, 2020

Today by emergency order, Governor Inslee mandated social distancing measures including prohibiting mass gatherings and large community events expected to draw more than 250 people until March 31 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Tacoma Venues & Events top priority is the health and safety of our guests, clients and employees. We will adhere to this mandated order and follow the expert guidance of public health authorities.

We are reviewing each scheduled event due to happen during the month of March and will provide an update on new dates for these events as quickly as possible. Tickets will be honored for the new dates. Purchasers unable to attend rescheduled dates should contact their point of purchase.

All events after March 31 remain as scheduled at this time. We will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, local and state authorities.

Thank you to our guests, promoters, event planners and partners as we navigate this challenging time.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department's website.

