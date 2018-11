Brothers Osborne are one of the fastest rising new stars in country music, and they bring their brand of country music to the Showbox Sodo on March 28th!

Sign up for Wolpack Email blast, so you'll be the first to grab pre-sale tix! https://seattlewolf.radio.com/wolfp1pack#//

Good luck at the CMA's on Wednesday! And we'll see you at #Hometown18 soon...