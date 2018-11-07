Hometown18 Brothers Osborne Could Three-Peat at CMA Awards

One of our Hometown Holiday acts could win big at the CMA Awards next week!

In 2016 Brothers Osborne won the Vocal Duo of the Year Award at the CMA's. This was the first time in three years an act aside from Florida Georgia Line had won this award. Brothers Osborne sound is very different from FGL. If they win again at the CMA Awards next Wednesday, November 11th, it will make a three-peat for the duo.

John from Brothers Osborne shared this with Rolling Stone magazine:

“All genres of music get to be repetitious after a while,” says the bearded John, 36, sitting next to his younger brother in an East Nashville cocktail bar. “And sometimes a bomb needs to be detonated.”

They will perform on the CMA Awards with Dierks Bentley too!

