Brothers Osborne Hosting Their First Christmas

Brothers Osborne will host their first Christmas in Nashville this year. Their whole family, including their parents and John’s wife’s parents, will be in town for the holidays.

“This will be the first time ever since John and I’ve lived in Nashville that we will host Christmas here in Nashville, so our parents will be coming down. Our brothers and sisters will be coming in and our nephews and nieces and our great nephews and nieces. We’ll have the whole family here in town. It will also be the first time that John’s in-laws, Lucie Silvas’ parents, from New Zealand and our family would meet,” says TJ Osborne.

