Brothers Osborne Hosting Their First Christmas

November 19, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Brothers Osborne will host their first Christmas in Nashville this year. Their whole family, including their parents and John’s wife’s parents, will be in town for the holidays.

“This will be the first time ever since John and I’ve lived in Nashville that we will host Christmas here in Nashville, so our parents will be coming down. Our brothers and sisters will be coming in and our nephews and nieces and our great nephews and nieces. We’ll have the whole family here in town. It will also be the first time that John’s in-laws, Lucie Silvas’ parents, from New Zealand and our family would meet,” says TJ Osborne.

See y'all at Hometown Holiday! 

Win backstage passes to meet all of the artists all Thanksgiving holiday weekend long! 

Tags: 
Brothers Osborne
Hosting Their First Christmas
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes