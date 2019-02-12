Buckle Up #WolfShedders! 2019 Watershed Line Up is Fire!

February 12, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

Buckle up #WolfShedders, the 2019 Watershed line up is better than ever! You're gonna need a week to recover once you're partied at the Gorge with all of these incredible artists!  

Get a lookie loo at THIS line up!!!! 

Miranda Lambert also featuring Pistol Annies 

Zac Brown Band

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Brothers Osborne

Chris Young

Maren Morris

Midland

Kip Moore

Cam

Cody Johnson

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

Carly Pearce

Danielle Bradbery

Plus many more to be announced!

Watershed Festival

When: August 2-4

Passes and camping go on sale Fri, Feb 22 at 10am PT

To buy passes and for all the details, visit http://watershedfest.com/

Watershed
Line Up
miranda lambert
Zac Brown Band
jason aldean
maren morris
Kane Brown

