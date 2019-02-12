Buckle Up #WolfShedders! 2019 Watershed Line Up is Fire!
February 12, 2019
Buckle up #WolfShedders, the 2019 Watershed line up is better than ever! You're gonna need a week to recover once you're partied at the Gorge with all of these incredible artists!
- Related: It's Here! 2018 Watershed Line Up
Get a lookie loo at THIS line up!!!!
Miranda Lambert also featuring Pistol Annies
Zac Brown Band
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Brothers Osborne
Chris Young
Maren Morris
Midland
Kip Moore
Cam
Cody Johnson
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
Carly Pearce
Danielle Bradbery
Plus many more to be announced!
Watershed Festival
When: August 2-4
Passes and camping go on sale Fri, Feb 22 at 10am PT
To buy passes and for all the details, visit http://watershedfest.com/