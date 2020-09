Carly Pearce is a Kentucky native just like Patty Loveless, and she wanted to invoke that Kentucky bluegrass feel in her new single, "Next Girl" and hopefully invoke some Patty Loveless vibes too!

Carly is also issuing a warning in to the "Next Girl" in this song she wrote with McAnally and Josh Osborne of Brothers Osborne. For me it was love at first listen! I hope you like it too!