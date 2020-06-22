Carly Pearce Files for Divorce from Michael Ray

After eight months of marriage, Carly Pearce has filed for divorce from Michael Ray.

"This was a hard decision. It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," a source close to Carly shared with People Magazine. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

Michael Ray is 32 and Carly Pearce is 30, and they last appeared in public together on June 6. It was without a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry. The two were joined on stage by Steve Wariner and Lee Brice (Pearce's duet partner on their No. 1 smash "I Hope You're Happy Now"), who sat between them on stage during their performances.

According to People Magazine, Micheal and Carly were splitting their time in quarantine between their place in Nashville and their families' homes. He said they spent a month together in the coastal Alabama home of Carly's parents, where they kept busy by going on a lot of "wine walks."

"You just drink wine and walk around a small town," Ray told People. "I don't think I've ever walked more in my life. I felt like we were retired. We just didn't have anything else to do but walk."

Micheal Ray also said that he and Carly Pearce were getting restless being off their tours for so long.

"It's been a hard time for everybody," Ray said. "But we've really tried to find the silver lining in it, and go, 'We're not getting out of this, so how do we make the most of it?'"