Dancing with the Stars went all country last night, and Carly Pearce was invited to sing her hit "Every Little Thing". It turned the whole dance floor into very romantic moment, and Carly Pearce was flawless.

Video of Evanna & Keo’s Rumba – Dancing with the Stars

What a rush! So honored to have @keo_motsepe & @msevylynch dance to #everylittlething tonight on #DWTS. AND THEY GOT A PERFECT SCORE! #spon ⭐️❤️ [styling: @amberlehman | glam: @lydiasellersbeauty | dress: @ruelala>