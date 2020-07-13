Carly Pearce Opening Up About Split from Michael Ray

Carly Pearce is opening up for the first time since filing for divorce from Michael Ray.

Carly Pearce made a guest appearance on Lindsay Ell's YouTube show, Living wELL. As you can imagine the topic of the changes in her life came up. While she didn't specifically address the split, Carly did open up about how quarantining has given her the chance to make "some really big decisions" in her life, revealing that she is "getting better."

"I will say that I am grateful for quarantine. You know how fast our lives are; you know how easy it is to kind of tap into who we are as artists and kind of ignore our actual hearts and our actual lives and things like that. I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me and I'm left going, 'Well, what does this mean now? Why did this have to happen?'"

Carly went on to share on the podcast, "I feel like I'm reverting back to my Nashville sense of thinking about pre-'Every Little Thing' girl and going, 'You knew what you had to do, you did it and now you're left going, 'What is coming? In my life it has proven to me, when I do what I know I need to do and I don't give up and I love myself more, I see why. So I am hopeful and excited for what the next chapter holds for me."

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray started dating in June 2018 and announced their engagement six months later. They got married on a Nashville-area farm in front of about 100 family members and friends on October 6, 2019.

Carly Pearce filed for divorce from Michael Ray on June 19 after eight months of marriage.

"This was a hard decision. It wasn't something she wanted to have to do," a close friend of Carly Pearce told People. "This hasn't been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort."

In the meantime, Carly Pearce is moving on to focus more on herself and is back in the studio.