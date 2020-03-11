Carrie Underwood Admits to Trying "Crazy Diets"

We've all done it. Fad diets! We get on that horse and ride it for about a week, and then it's like ... what am I doing? Well, Carrie Underwood is just like us! She's tried some crazy fad diets too.

Carrie Underwood shares her journey to being healthy in her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. She also has been on a book tour recently and chatting with a lot of media including Parade Magazine where she graces the cover this month.

Carrie told Parade, "I've seen crazy diet suggestions, and I've tried some that are entirely unsustainable. No, I'm not going to puree my own peas or make my own hummus. They have it at the store. You know what I do? I eat microwave burritos multiple times a week because they’re easy. It’s about finding those solutions and doing your best."

Carrie eats microwave burritos too?!!! That's life!

Carrie Underwood gets that life isn't always perfect, and she needs to take moments to give herself time to be human. "Sometimes moments do need to be wasted. You need to take a breath and stop. That is an area of self-care that I am awful at," she shares with Parade.

If you haven't yet, get your copy of Find Your Path! It's in bookstores now. In the book Carrie opens up about personal matters like the pressures that comes with her life in the public eye. Carrie opens up about how she manages life an an entertainer, wife to former NHL star, Mike Fisher, and mother to two sons, Isaiah and Jacob.