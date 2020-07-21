Carrie Underwood Announces First Ever Christmas Album

"My Gift"

July 21, 2020
DeAnna Lee
It's been on Carrie Underwood's heart to make a Christmas album. Carrie felt the time is right now with "everything going on". 

You can pre-order the album now HERE!  It will be out in September. 

 

