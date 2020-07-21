Carrie Underwood Announces First Ever Christmas Album
"My Gift"
July 21, 2020
It's been on Carrie Underwood's heart to make a Christmas album. Carrie felt the time is right now with "everything going on".
You can pre-order the album now HERE! It will be out in September.
I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25! So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you! ❤️-- https://t.co/98Tx1ZAwxA pic.twitter.com/7lcnLxoR8f— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 20, 2020