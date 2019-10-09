Carrie Underwood Delivers the Exciting News to Our MWP!

It was the call that brought Emily from the Morning Wolfpack to tears! Carrie Underwood calling to congratulate Matt, Emily, and Slow Joe that they won the CMA for Major Market Personalities of the Year!

We couldn't be more proud of them! Here's how it all went down.

Even though the world knows now that our beloved Morning Wolfpack is THE BEST COUNTRY RADIO SHOW IN AMERICA, they stay humble! Always!

Congratulations to our Morning Wolfpack! This is so well deserved! We love you Matt, Emily, and Slow Joe!