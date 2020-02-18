Carrie Underwood is Going on a Tour... A Book Tour!
February 18, 2020
Carrie Underwood can now put author next to her growing resume! Her book "Find Your Path:Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit 52 Life is set for release in March!
Carrie is celebrating by heading off on a book tour!
I’ll be heading out on my first book tour soon to celebrate the release of #FindYourPath! Hope to see you there! *link in bio*
Ok so it's only four stops and the closest Carrie Underwood gets to the Puget Sound is California. Anyone up for a road trip?!
Congrats Carrie! We can't wait to read your book!