Carrie Underwood Having Best Week of the Year for Women In Music
Carrie Underwood is making history this week with her "Cry Pretty" album release. She's also having the biggest week of the year for a woman in music and the biggest country album in three years!
Congratulations, Carrie! -TeamCU
Carrie Underwood is the first woman to have four consecutive albums debut at number one on the all genre Billboard 200 charts! WOW! Congratulations Carrie Underwood! That's OUR girl!
This is an epic time for Carrie as she just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
...And my life wouldn't be what it is without my boys, my family and my friends! Thanks to all who could come today! I don't deserve all of this! But I am so grateful and my heart is so full! ❤️
If you haven't already, go download your copy of "Cry Pretty"! We have and it lives up to the hype! We love you Carrie! You're making us "cry pretty" today for you!
You guys!! The wait is over! I'm so proud of this album and am so excited to finally get to share it with you. I hope you love it as much as I do!