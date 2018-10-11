With Baby on Board, Carrie Stole the Show at AMA's

With mad vocals and the cutest baby bump ever, Carrie Underwood has a major moment at the AMA's with her performance of "Spinning Bottles"!

Such a wonderful night! I am honored and humbled by the love I received from you all tonight. I made absolutely no sense in my speech and didn’t say half of what I should’ve, but I want you all to know that your support means everything to me! Also... https://t.co/7IMDzpZZLe pic.twitter.com/qTTwQVuacs