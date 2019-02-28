Carrie Underwood Sucks Helium Sings HBD to Son AND It's Legit FUNNY!
We've all done it. You grab the balloon, you take a good long drag of of helium then you giggle as you talk to your friends and family. Well, superstars are just like us!
Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fischer filmed a video of Carrie sucking a little helium, well A LOT of helium and then singing Happy Birthday to their son Isiah. This is the best helium singing we've ever heard...EVER!
The birthday cake for Isaiah was just as epic. He's a big fan of The Muppets, and this cake certainly hits all the marks.
Ummm... @iveychilders and @iveycakestore have outdone themselves once again! Isaiah loves the Muppets and his favorite movie right now is “Muppets Most Wanted.” He wanted a “most dangerous frog” cake and he most certainly got one! And it tasted as delicious as it looked! Thanks for making his birthday celebration extra special! #MyBestieIsABaker #IveyCake #Yum
Happy Birthday Isiah! You sure are a cutie!
Thank you preds fans and @predsnhl for an unforgettable night! Izzy and I had a blast! #preds #hattrickpuckdrop #cheese