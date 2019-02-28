Carrie Underwood Sucks Helium Sings HBD to Son AND It's Legit FUNNY!

We've all done it. You grab the balloon, you take a good long drag of of helium then you giggle as you talk to your friends and family. Well, superstars are just like us!

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fischer filmed a video of Carrie sucking a little helium, well A LOT of helium and then singing Happy Birthday to their son Isiah. This is the best helium singing we've ever heard...EVER!

Happy birthday Isaiah--!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Feb 27, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

The birthday cake for Isaiah was just as epic. He's a big fan of The Muppets, and this cake certainly hits all the marks.

Happy Birthday Isiah! You sure are a cutie!