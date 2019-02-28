Carrie Underwood Sucks Helium Sings HBD to Son AND It's Legit FUNNY!

February 28, 2019
Mike Fisher and Isaiah Michael Fisher attend as Carrie Underwood is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

We've all done it. You grab the balloon, you take a good long drag of of helium then you giggle as you talk to your friends and family. Well, superstars are just like us! 

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fischer filmed a video of Carrie sucking a little helium, well A LOT of helium and then singing Happy Birthday to their son Isiah. This is the best helium singing we've ever heard...EVER! 

Happy birthday Isaiah--!!

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

The birthday cake for Isaiah was just as epic. He's a big fan of The Muppets, and this cake certainly hits all the marks. 

Ummm... @iveychilders and @iveycakestore have outdone themselves once again! Isaiah loves the Muppets and his favorite movie right now is “Muppets Most Wanted.” He wanted a “most dangerous frog” cake and he most certainly got one! And it tasted as delicious as it looked! Thanks for making his birthday celebration extra special! #MyBestieIsABaker #IveyCake #Yum

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Happy Birthday Isiah! You sure are a cutie! 

Thank you preds fans and @predsnhl for an unforgettable night! Izzy and I had a blast! #preds #hattrickpuckdrop #cheese

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

